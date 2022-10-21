Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.54 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 717.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

