Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

