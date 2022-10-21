Cowen Lowers AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $169.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.52. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

