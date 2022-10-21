Craig E. Evans Sells 16,340 Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $60,784.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,625,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ESS Tech Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $3.42 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Research analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
