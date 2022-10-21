Craig Hallum Downgrades Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Hold

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

