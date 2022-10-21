Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 300 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,361,000 after buying an additional 299,902 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,276.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.7 %

DLTR stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

