Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 561 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

