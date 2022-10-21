Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

