Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAND. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAND. TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

