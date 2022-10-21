Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after buying an additional 614,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after buying an additional 508,287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 282,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

