Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $329,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 60,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $187.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

