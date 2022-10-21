Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $96,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

