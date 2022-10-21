Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $45,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 403,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,640.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter.

SPHY opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

