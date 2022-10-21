Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 863,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 774,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,900,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82.

