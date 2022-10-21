Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $44,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $293,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $32.61.

