Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

VLO opened at $124.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.47. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

