Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 913 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

