Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ONEV opened at $93.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $114.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.