Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.