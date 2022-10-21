Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.97.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,012,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,507,000 after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

