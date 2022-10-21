Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,400 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 46.5% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

