CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 5%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 113,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 124,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

