Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 196,622 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $164.54.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

