Cwm LLC Buys 900 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 365,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 52,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.39 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

