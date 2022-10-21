Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $176,499,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.61.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $174.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

