Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,691,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

