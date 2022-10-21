Cwm LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1,413.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,646,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 729.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 240,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

