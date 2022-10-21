Cwm LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

