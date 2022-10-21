Cwm LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

