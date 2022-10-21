Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $79.84 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

