Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.70. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

