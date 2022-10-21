Cwm LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

