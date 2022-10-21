Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.