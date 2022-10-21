Cwm LLC Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

