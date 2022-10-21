Cwm LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

