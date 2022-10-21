Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 11809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.
In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. 73.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after purchasing an additional 473,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,508,000.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
