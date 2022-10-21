Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.