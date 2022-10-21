Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.64 and its 200-day moving average is $267.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.