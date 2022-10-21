Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $56,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $365.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.33. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

