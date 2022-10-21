Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $55.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 323,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 256,409 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 97,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 203,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

