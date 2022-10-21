Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Denbury Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DEN opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,743,000 after purchasing an additional 308,968 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 18.6% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after buying an additional 710,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

