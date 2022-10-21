Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $315.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $236.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.64 and its 200 day moving average is $264.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

