Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $73.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Five9 from $150.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. Five9 has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $168.56.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

