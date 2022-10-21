Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $280.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Down 3.0 %

ICLR stock opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $5,357,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.