Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price to $37.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in WestRock by 278.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

