Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51,114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 105,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 105,295 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Devon Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.