DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $38,324,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $108.54 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.