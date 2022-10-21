Doma (NYSE:DOMA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at JMP Securities

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Doma Stock Performance

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Doma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,843,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,968,960.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 749,420 shares of company stock valued at $495,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Doma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

