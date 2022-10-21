Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after buying an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after buying an additional 624,644 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

