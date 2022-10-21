Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DT. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.36, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.