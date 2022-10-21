East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after acquiring an additional 179,461 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after acquiring an additional 443,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

